Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. 69,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.