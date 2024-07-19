TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of TrueBlue worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 235,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,814. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TBI

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.