Truist Financial Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $55.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.84.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,968.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

