Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Critical Review

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turnstone Biologics and Peak Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 701.69%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80% Peak Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Peak Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 2.84 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.23 Peak Bio $610,000.00 0.36 -$13.09 million N/A N/A

Peak Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turnstone Biologics.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Peak Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics



Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Peak Bio



Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

