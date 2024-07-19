Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $59.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $827,162 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

