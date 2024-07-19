U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:USB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,476,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85.
U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
