U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,476,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

