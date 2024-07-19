Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Cut by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. 12,791,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,996,820. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

