Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.