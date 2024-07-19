UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sees Large Volume Increase

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 398,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 378,326 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.30%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

