United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 35.20%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.8 %

UAL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,906. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

