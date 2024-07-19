United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.52 and last traded at $143.52. 574,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,963,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

