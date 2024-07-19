United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,194,444.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.79, for a total value of $1,194,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,132.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.16. 300,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

