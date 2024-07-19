Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Unity Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Unity Bancorp worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

