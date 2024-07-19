Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 66,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 75,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $24.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

