Valerie Morisset Sells 3,207 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $22,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,774.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Valerie Morisset sold 42,377 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $297,062.77.

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 113,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics comprises about 4.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

