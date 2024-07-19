Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Valhi stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

About Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

