Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
