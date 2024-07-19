Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.69

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.32. Valneva shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 1,210 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Valneva Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

