Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 181,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $84.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.