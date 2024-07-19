Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $251.69. 182,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,691. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.09 and its 200-day moving average is $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.