Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.