Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
