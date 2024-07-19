Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
