Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VXUS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,120. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

