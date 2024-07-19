Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vanquis Banking Group to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 123 ($1.60) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 47.90 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.07. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.61 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.20 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2,395.00 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.