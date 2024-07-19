Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.29. 22,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 575,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Several analysts have commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Veeco Instruments last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

