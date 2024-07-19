Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Acquires £400 in Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($518.74).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

LON VEL opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.59) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Velocity Composites plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Velocity Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.

About Velocity Composites

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.