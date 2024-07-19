Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,117.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,797 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

