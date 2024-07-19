Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

