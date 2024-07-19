Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 4.9%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.79 and last traded at $81.70. 2,265,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,623,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

