Vivek Jetley Sells 6,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $34.42 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

