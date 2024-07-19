Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Trading Up 7.8%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 19,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 161,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Vyant Bio Stock Up 7.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Vyant Bio Company Profile
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
