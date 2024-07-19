W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.8 %

WPC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 166,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,757. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

