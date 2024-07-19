Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $62.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.71.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $83,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FMC by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

