Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE WFC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $59.45. 7,652,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,454,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
