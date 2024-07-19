Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $11.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.1 %

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

