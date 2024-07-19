Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $19.50

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 584,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $17,094,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 243.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 180,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

