Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WABC. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.