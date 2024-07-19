Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
