Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 750 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.20. 1,397,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.68 and its 200-day moving average is $298.81. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $347.33.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

