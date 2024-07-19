William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

WMPN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

