Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.45. 30,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

