Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 82.26% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Trading Down 0.5 %

WINA stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.54 and a 200-day moving average of $363.65. Winmark has a one year low of $330.25 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

