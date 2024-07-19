Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $105.02. 610,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,045. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

