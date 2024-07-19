Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.38. Wipro shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 798,661 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 6,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

