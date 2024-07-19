Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

