Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

