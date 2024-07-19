Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,903,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

