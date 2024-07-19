Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $101.13 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

