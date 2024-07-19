Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 5.7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 1,051,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,215,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

