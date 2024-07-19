Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down to $230.58

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $230.58, but opened at $219.33. Workday shares last traded at $221.93, with a volume of 450,377 shares changing hands.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $34,508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP boosted its position in Workday by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

